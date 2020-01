Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. '1917' upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for broke

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood's awards season. "1917" was named best drama and took best director, beating presumed front-runners "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," both from Netflix Inc. The nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Sony Pictures won for best comedy/ musical, and had the biggest Golden Globe haul, with three awards. 'The Grudge' Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as 'Rise of Skywalker' Rules Again

Sony and Screen Gems' "The Grudge" ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up $11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend. "The Grudge," the first new movie to open nationwide this year, was scorned by audiences and critics alike, who branded the reboot with an F CinemaScore and a "rotten" 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. But horror mavens are a demographic hardly dissuaded by reviews. Those receipts are a solid result given the R-rated horror film's $10 million budget and were able to crack the top five on box office charts, though ultimately not enough to push past holiday holdovers. Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in show business, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year movie career. The boyish-looking Hanks, now 63, was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille award at a ceremony where he also was nominated in the best supporting actor race for his role as the late, beloved U.S. children's television presenter Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." FA Cup clash features 'Justice League' film fans' push for 'SnyderCut'

English soccer fans are used to seeing heroes emerge in the historic FA Cup, but may not often witness the sport cross over with the world of Superman and Batman as it did on Sunday in Tottenham Hotspur's third-round clash with Middlesbrough. Supporters at the match at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium, along with millions watching across the world, would have seen digital billboards around the ground light up with the words '#ReleaseTheSnyderCut' in designated minutes during play. Awkwafina, 'Dunkirk' star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Monday. The award, voted for by the public at Britain's top movie honors, recognizes upcoming actors "who have each shown exceptional talent on the big screen over the past 12 months and captured the imagination of both the British public and experts from across the film industry". Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday. DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

