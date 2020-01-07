Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Hemsworth donates USD 1 million to fight Australian bushfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:20 IST
Chris Hemsworth donates USD 1 million to fight Australian bushfires

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday announced that he is donating USD 1 million to fight against the Australian bushfire. The 36-year-old actor, who lives in Byron Bay, New South Wales, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram urging his followers to muster up whatever they can for the nation's charities.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," Hemsworth wrote. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya," he added.

Hemsworth's announcement comes a day after the devastating bushfires dominated the stage during the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with many award winners including Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix using platform to draw attention to the ongoing crisis. Almost six million hectares have burned in Australia in the ongoing bushfire crisis, with over 20 deaths reported so far.

Other Hollywood stars who have made donations to the organisations supporting fire relief include actors Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Nick Kroll, Joel Edgerton, and pop singer Pink.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence Nagpur, Jan 7 PTIStudents of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest here on Tuesday against the attack JNU students and teachers. The protesters, under the aegis...

Iranians mass for funeral in hometown of general killed by US

Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020