I have no writer's room: Tyler Perry

Actor-writer Tyler Perry has revealed that he has written for all his television series as he do not believe in the concept of "writers room". In a video posted on Instagram, the 50-year-old actor offered a look at the scripts of his critically-acclaimed series "The Haves and The Have Nots" , "The Oval" and "Sistas" as well as other shows that he is working on.

"So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows in television have a writer's room. And most of the time, there are ten, twelve people -- whatever -- that write on these television shows," Perry said. "I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all... I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!" he added.

Perry is currently working on the shows -- "BRUH" and "Ruthless". He is also directing and producing the two series.

