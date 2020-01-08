Ray's trusted cinematographer to be conferred lifetime

Soumendu Roy, who has worked closely with film maestro Satyajit Ray, will be conferred the lifetime achievement honour at the annual award ceremony of West Bengal Film Journalists Association(WBFJA) to be held on January 12. The 87-year-old cinematographer has worked in 21 films made by Ray, including Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear- winning Ashani Sanket (1973), apart from with directors like Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and MS Sathyu.

The WBFJA will be honoured to confer the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award' on Soumendu Roy, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee told a press meet. Chatterjee, who described himself 'as a friend of the WBFJA', was invited to announce the nominations for the award ceremony.

WBFJA general secretary and veteran film critic Nirmal Dhar said there will be 17 award categories in the popular segment, eight award categories in the technical segment, besides the lifetime achievement award..

