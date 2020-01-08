Lee Pace, Alison Brie and Riz Ahmed voice starring in 'Weathering With You'

Actors Lee Pace, Alison Brie and Riz Ahmed will be lending their voices for GKIDS’ upcoming animated feature "Weathering With You" . The film is directed by Makoto Shinkai and produced by Genki Kawamura, who are best known for 2016's fantasy film "Your Name", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Weathering With You" is about Hodaka, a high school freshman who runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. "The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine.

"Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky," the film's official plotline read. Brandon Engman and Ashley Boettcher have voiced the two protagonists in the film.

The details of Pace, Brie and Ahmed's characters have not been shared as of yet. "Weathering With You" will release in the US on January 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.