Criminal Minds Season 15 episode 3 synopsis, Know all episode titles with airing dates

We all know Criminal Minds Season 15 will mark end to the long-running series. Fans are mentally prepared to bid adieu to the series but they have some sanguine questions – how the American police procedural crime drama television series' final season will end?

On Wednesday, January 9, Criminal Minds Season 15 episode 1 and 2 were aired on the CBS. The notable thing was special agent Simmons and his wife were having another baby. They had a baby shower with all his friends. However, the series currently stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez.

The series showrunner, Erica Messer was asked if Criminal Minds Season 15 would consider the characters with different opportunities outside the FBI's BAU. Messer replied, "Everyone is definitely reflective because that's what we've all been doing behind the scenes. It's so unusual to work at one place for 15 years — it makes you wonder what you've missed. What else is out there? And how your skill set can help, even if you don't report to the same office every day."

Here's the synopsis of Criminal Minds Season 15 episode 3 titled 'Spectator Slowing' – The BAU team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.

Criminal Minds Season 15 contains only 10 episodes. Here're all the episodes with respective titles and dates of airing:

Episode 1 – 'Under the Skin' on January 8

Episode 2 – 'Awakenings' on January 8

Episode 3 – 'Spectator Slowing' on January 15

Episode 4 – 'Saturday' on January 22

Episode 5 – 'Ghost' on January 29

Episode 6 – 'Date Night' on February 5

Episode 7 – 'Rusty' on February 12

Episode 8 – 'Family Tree' on February 19

Episode 9 – 'Face Off' on February 19

Episode 10 – 'And In the End….' on February 19

CBS has stated that the finale of Criminal Minds Season 15 will be two hours in length. Earlier there were discussions with ending the series after Season 14, but CBS considered to go with a cliffhanger instead. That's how Messer got a chance to draft a more satisfying finale. Then it was revealed that ten episodes would be adequate to resolve loose plot threads without stretching the story further.

"We wanted to make sure Erica had the time and ability to write a season [15] finale that honors the characters and the fans," CBS EVP Amy Reisenbach opined.

Criminal Minds Season 15 episode 3 titled 'Spectator Slowing' airs on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 on the CBS.

