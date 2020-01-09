Left Menu
Jimmy Kimmel to host ABC's upcoming season of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to be the new host of the upcoming season of ABC's evergreen 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'.

  • ANI
  • California
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:02 IST
Kimmel is set to be the new host of the upcoming season of ABC's evergreen quiz show (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to be the new host of the upcoming season of ABC's evergreen 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'. The quiz show will be back on April 8 for a special series of episodes, commemorating its 20th year on American television, reported USA Today.

The episodes will have celebrities as contestants and the prize money is to be donated towards charity. Coming straight from Britain, 'Millionaire' became a prime time show on ABC in the year 1999 and had a pretty seamless run till May of 2019.

The announcement for its revival was made last Wednesday (local time) at the Television Critics Association event. The latest rendition brings a new addition to the pre-existing list of lifelines such as phone a friend, ask the audience and 50/50, where the contestants can invite a family member, expert or a teacher to help them out when they get stuck on a question.

Viewers can compete with the celebrity participants through a live mobile app for the sum of money they are answering a question for. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

