Kensington Palace shares picture of Kate Middleton on her birthday

Kate Middleton rings in her 38th birthday on Thursday and the official social media account of the royal couple shared a picture of The Duchess of Cambridge on her special day. Kensington Royal, the official social media handle of Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a refreshing new picture of the Duchess and also thanked followers for the lovely and warm birthday wishes.

The photograph captures a smiling Kate sitting outdoors in a jeans and knit sweater outfit. The caption alongside the picture read "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday! Photo by @MattPorteous."

The comment sections of the post were bombarded with scores of birthday wishes for the Duchess of Cambridge on her special day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.