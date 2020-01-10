Deepika Padukone seeks blessings for 'Chhapaak' at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha for her film 'Chhapaak' which released all over the country today. Padukone visited the temple donning a white kurta-churidar.

The actor essays the central role in the film which revolves around the story of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also marks Padukone's production debut in Bollywood. Earlier this week, Padukone had joined a student protest against violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which drew criticism from some quarters while many others praised the actor for her decision.

On the other hand, the film was declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry for throwing light on a serious social issue. The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

