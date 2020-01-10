Kelsey Asbille boards 'Fargo' season 4

Actor Kelsey Asbille is set to play a pivotal role in the fourth season of Chris Rock-fronted anthology series "Fargo" . The fourth season of the show, created, written and directed by Noah Hawley is set in 1950 in Kansas City, reported Deadline.

"The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. "In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons," the plot line read.

The upcoming season also features Jason Schwartzman, Ben Wishaw, Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley. Hawley serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield.

The show is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

