BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in being auctioned for USD 1.75 million

The black BMW 750Li that Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in is being auctioned. According to Las Vegas dealership Celebrity Cars' latest listing the vehicle in which the rapper was shot several times on September 7, 1996, is on sale for USD 1.75 million.

The car has been upgraded with new tires and rims and has also been given a fresh coat of paint. According to the listing, there is one indentation on the car from where a bullet struck it.

Tupac was riding in the passenger seat of the BMW with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight driving the vehicle when it was hit with multiple bullets in a drive-by shooting. The car was previously up for auction in 2017 for USD 1.5 million.

