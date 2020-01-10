You are the most incredible man I know: Sussanne to Hrithik on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan on Friday wished the "War" actor on his 46th birthday, saying he is the "most incredible man" in her life. Sussane posted a collage of photos and videos, featuring Hrithik and their two children -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

"Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know," she wrote in the caption. Hrithik's father, veteran director-actor Rakesh Roshan, also wished him on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday Duggu my sun keeps shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo (spread light all over the world with your light). @iHrithik" the filmmaker wrote. Hrithik's last release was action-thriller "War" which also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

