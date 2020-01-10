Left Menu
"Porn" comment made in context of 'Chhapaak' "distorted":

  PTI
  • |
  Bhopal
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-01-2020 15:35 IST
BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Friday said his "porn" remark made in the context of Hindi film 'Chhapaak' getting tax-free status in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh has been "distorted" and took potshots at actor Deepika Padukone over her visit to Delhi's JNU. The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said the film - based on the life of an acid attack survivor - played by actor Padukone - has been made tax-free by the Congress due to political reasons.

Asked about his comment that even if it was a "porn" film, it would have been made tax-free in the Congress-ruled state, the BJP legislator appeared to distance himself from the controversial statement. It was not like that. My statement was distorted. My sarcastic comment was misinterpreted," he told PTI.

"The film was not even released and still it was made tax-free. Be it stunt or action or anything...if porn, they would have done it even then," Bhargava told reporters in Hoshangabad on Thursday when asked about the Hind film getting tax-free status in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was declared tax -free in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day before its release.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement, saying the movie gives a "positive message to the society about acid attack survivors." Speaking to reporters in Harda on Thursday, Bhargava took a dig at Padukone over her visit to JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with students injured in the attack by masked goons over the last weekend. A heroin should dance in Mumbai. Why should she go to JNU? I don't understand such people who have come up...who are called activist-artists," he said.

"The MP government declared it ('Chhapaak') tax-free because activities of its stars suit their ideology. JNU is a place for study and not for promotional activities of Bollywood movies," Bhargava said. He said the earlier practice was for a state government committee to declare a film tax-free, but in case of 'Chhapaak', the Baadshah (a reference to Nath) himself made the announcement.

Reacting strongly to Bhargavas "porn" comments, MP Congress media department chairperson Shobha Oza termed them as derogatory towards women. "On one hand Chief Minister Kamal Nath has decided to make the film tax-free to give a positive message to the society, while on the other Bhargava has made remarks which are too low and highly derogatory towards women," she said.

Oza also condemned Bhargava for describing the actress, the daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, as "nachnewali" and termed it highly undignified for women. "It reflects not just Bhargavas thinking about women, but also exposes the entire BJP," she said.

Padukone's visit to the JNU campus evoked a range of reactions. Many appreciated her "silent solidarity" with JNU students, but some others criticised her for "supporting Leftists", saying it was a promotional stunt ahead of her film's release. A section of BJP leaders has targeted Padukone over her move.

