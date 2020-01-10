Left Menu
Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

American actor Brad Pitt gave credits to fellow actor Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:52 IST
Bradley Cooper with Brad Pitt (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

According to Page Six, the actor has admitted to struggling with alcoholism that derailed his marriage to Angelina Jolie. At the National Board of Review's annual gala, Cooper presented the actor with his latest honour, reported Variety.

After taking the stage in Manhattan, Brad said: "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since." Without giving further details on how Cooper helped the actor, Brad mentioned 'A Star is Born' actor as a sweetheart and thanked him by expressing how much he loves him.

Pitt had won the award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booth, a hunky and air-headed stunt double in the drama/comedy "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." He has been friends with the actor for several years now, and the two have been chatting lately at the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles. In 2012, Bradley told the Hollywood Reporter about his personal experience on he has also been booze-and-drug free for more than 15 years, reported Page Six.

Cooper said: "I don't drink or do drugs anymore. I realized I wasn't going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, 'Wow, I'm actually gonna ruin my life. I'm really gonna ruin it." (ANI)

