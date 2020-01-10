Ajay Devgn appeals for peace and brotherhood on Twitter

In the midst of the unrest at the JNU campus, Ajay Devgn on Friday urged people to "wait for facts" and appealed to everyone to maintain "peace and brotherhood." "I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence," he said in a tweet.

This tweet came shortly after the Delhi Police Crime Branch which is investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh. "Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," told DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team, at a press conference. The senior police official said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation of suspects would begin soon.

Furthermore, Devgn's movie 'Tanhaji' hit the theatres on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated 'Chhapaak'. (ANI)

