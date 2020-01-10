Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn appeals for peace and brotherhood on Twitter

In the midst of the unrest at the JNU campus, Ajay Devgn on Friday urged people to "wait for facts" and appealed to everyone to maintain "peace and brotherhood."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:41 IST
Ajay Devgn appeals for peace and brotherhood on Twitter
Devgn's commenting on the JNU issue through his recent Tweet (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the midst of the unrest at the JNU campus, Ajay Devgn on Friday urged people to "wait for facts" and appealed to everyone to maintain "peace and brotherhood." "I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence," he said in a tweet.

This tweet came shortly after the Delhi Police Crime Branch which is investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh. "Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," told DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team, at a press conference. The senior police official said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation of suspects would begin soon.

Furthermore, Devgn's movie 'Tanhaji' hit the theatres on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated 'Chhapaak'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US believes Ukrainian plane shot down by Iranian missile, says Pompeo

The US believes it is likely that an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 on board, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. Within minutes of the Ukrainian flight PS752 taking off fro...

Woman model allegedly raped by two, including minor

Woman model allegedly raped by two, including minor Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI A 21-year-old model was allegedly raped by two people, including a minor here, police said on Friday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was raped by the duo ...

U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuits over missing Malaysia Air flight

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss nationwide litigation over the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in which victims families sought to hold the carrier, its insurer Allianz SE and Boeing C...

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020