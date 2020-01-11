Left Menu
Selena Gomez opens up about dating in Hollywood

Selena Gomez on Friday (local time) spoke to New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe in an interview, where she opened up about "what it's like to date in Hollywood."

Selena Gomez opens up about dating in Hollywood
Selena Gomez.. Image Credit: ANI

Selena Gomez on Friday (local time) spoke to New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe in an interview, where she opened up about "what it's like to date in Hollywood." While talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 about dating in the Tinseltown, the 27-year-old singer said, "If I can be honest, it is so cliche, It's just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble -- and it's because it's safe," reported Fox News.

The singer goes on to add, "Whether you're wanting someone to understand what you're going through, you're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun. But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you're having a relationship for people and not even for yourself." The star went on to add that there's almost that point where it's like, "Oh, we're making it known that we're together."

She concluded by stating, whatever it is, you just need to decide, if "it's for you or is it for show." Back in December, the 'It Ain't Me' singer who has been previously linked to Canadian singers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd revealed what she looks for in a guy.

The 'Lose to Love me' songstress on Friday, shared the exciting news that her first record 'Rare' since 2015's album has been dropped. (ANI)

