Sarah Paulson coming back to 'American Horror Story'

Sarah Paulson has revealed that she will be returning for the next season of popular TV series "American Horror Story" . Paulson, who has made an appearance in every season of the show, gave its ninth installment a miss as she was busy with showrunner Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "Ratched".

But now, the 45-year-old actor confirmed to Deadline that she will coming back for the tenth season. "I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said 'yes' you could say. So, yes I will be back on 'American Horror Story'," Paulson said.

When asked whether she will resume her duties as a series regular on the show, the actor said, "God willing." The long-running anthology was recently renewed for three more season by the network FX.

Paulson will also appear on the next installment of Murphy's another hit series "American Crime Story" . Titled "Impeachment", the new season is based around Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.