Ours is a heightened reality: Margot Robbie on 'Birds of Prey'

Margot Robbie says her upcoming film "Birds of Prey" explores an aesthetically and tonally different world that sets it apart from Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" . Titled "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn", the movie is a spin-off of "Suicide Squad" that introduced Robbie's character Harley Quinn.

Talking to Variety, the actor said she has seen and liked Phoenix's performance in "Joker" , directed by Todd Phillips. "I did, yeah. He did a phenomenal job. Our world in 'Birds of Prey' is very different -- the aesthetic, the tone. Very, very different. Ours is certainly a heightened reality.

"There’s a clear distinction between real life and what you’re experiencing on the screen. I feel like the 'Joker' film was much more grounded. Ours is different," Robbie said. "Birds of Prey" , directed by Cathy Yan, also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The movie is slated to be released on February 7.

