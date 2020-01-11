Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher starring in Disney Plus' 'Godmothered'

Actors Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher are teaming up for Disney Plus comedy "Godmothered". Sharon McGuire, best known for helming "Bridget Jones's Diary" and its 2016 threequel "Bridget Jones's Baby" , will direct the film for the newly-launched streaming service.

The story is about a young and inexperienced fairy godmother (Bell) who tries to prove her worth by seeking out a young girl whose request for a fairy godmother was ignored. Only now, that young girl has grown into a woman (Fisher) who needs a fairy godmother to help her with more than just finding her Prince Charming. The project will be produced by Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman's Montecito Pictures. It will start production later this month.

