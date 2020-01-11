Noah Hawley's 'Star Trek' movie will feature new characters

Noah Hawley, who is set to direct a "Star Trek" film for Paramount Studios, says he will be introducing new character with the installment. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker said that his film is not a sequel to Chris Pine-led three previous "Star Trek" movies.

"To call it Star Trek IV is kind of a misnomer. I have my own take on the franchise as a life-long fan," Hawley said. When asked whether the movie will involve an all-together new cast, the director said, "Yeah, I think so. Yeah."

Hawley also sounded uncertain as to whether Pine and the rest of the cast -- Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg and Karl Urban -- will reprise their roles in his film. "It's early days. I don't know. But new characters often involve new cast," he said.

Hawley, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer "Lucy in the Sky", will also produce the project through his banner 26 Keys. Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who kickstarted the franchise with 2009 "Star Trek" , will produce through his Bad Robot production house.

Besides Hawley's film, Paramount is also in talks with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for another project which will be written by Mark L. Smith.

