John Ridley to write, direct and executive produce Showtime's new musical series

"12 Years a Slave" scribe John Ridley will write and direct the Showtime network's upcoming musical drama series, to be executive produced by Grammy winner Alicia Keys. The writer, who won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Steve McQueen-directed movie, will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

"Having worked with John Ridley many times over the years, I know firsthand how talented and fearless he is both as a writer and director,” Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, said. "Combining his dramatic depth with the musical brilliance of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Alicia Keys promises a wildly original and entertaining series for Showtime," he added.

The yet-to-be-titled series will be produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, reported Variety. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind "The Greatest Showman" and "La La Land", will also executive produce and contribute to the music.

The series traverses generations to tell an emotionally complex family story that interweaves modern-day and 1959 Detroit, centering on a mystery uncovered by a young musician who moves back to her childhood home. Marc Platt, RJ Cutler and Adam Siegel will also serve as executive producers.

