Selena Gomez drops new album 'Rare'

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 13:40 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 13:32 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Selena Gomez has released her new album 'Rare' and the singer says working on it brought her "healing" after she went through a turbulent few years. 'Rare', released on Friday through Interscope Records, is the third solo LP for the American singer. Her last two albums were 'Stars Dance' (2013) and 'Revival' (2015).

Gomze, who went through lupus troubles, a kidney transplant and a string of relationship issues, told Spotify that the album was "kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible". "I thought that I was so ready like two years ago.... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year," the 27-year-old singer said.

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else. And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album," she added. 'Rare', a 13-track album, also includes previously released singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now".

