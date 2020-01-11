Ruebn Fleischer eyed for Tom Holland's 'Uncharted'

"Venom" director Ruben Fleischer is the latest Hollywood filmmaker circling to helm Tom Holland's "Uncharted" movie. The director is being eyed by Sony Pictures for the long-gestating project post "Bumblebee" helmer Travis Knight's exit.

Knight, who had boarded the project after the exit of Dan Trachtenberg, recently left it over scheduling issues. The much-awaited film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, to be portrayed by Holland.

Mark Wahlberg will also feature in the movie which has a script from Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The project will be produced by PlayStation Productions alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

