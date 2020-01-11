Left Menu
I was really skinny: Gwyneth Paltrow recalls repercussions of break up with Brad Pitt

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about the repercussions of her 1997 split from Brad Pitt, and looked back at the end of the relationship which also affected her body.

  ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 11-01-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:36 IST
Gwyneth Paltrow. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about the repercussions of her 1997 split from Brad Pitt, and looked back at the end of the relationship which also affected her body. According to Us Weekly, the Avengers star reflected on her previous Harper's Bazaar cover in a YouTube video she posted on Friday (local time), where she said, "This one, gosh, I was only about maybe 24 or [25], Brad Pitt and I had just broken up, and I had breakup, like, could not eat. I was really skinny. It was sort of upsetting, but it's a nice picture."

The 47-year-old actor was seen sporting a cropped hairstyle which appeared on the cover of the December 1997 issue. Paltrow and Pitt met on the set of their 1995 film, Se7en. In 1994, the former couple began dating but in 1997 they called off their engagement.

In her February 2020 story cover story for Harper's Bazaar, the star revealed where she stands now with her ex-fiance where she quoted that she's friendly with Brad Pitt and she doesn't " have any really bad blood." Last year in February, the Oscar winner actor confessed that she initially turned down her critically acclaimed role in 'Shakespeare in Love' due to her split from Pitt. In an interview to Variety, she stated, "I was in the middle of a terrible breakup, and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed ... I didn't even read it, I was just like, 'I can't read anything right now. I'm having a really hard time.'"

In September 2018, Paltrow married husband Brad Falchuk and the couple shares 15-year-old daughter Apple, and 13-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she divorced in July 2016. (ANI)

