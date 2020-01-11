Left Menu
Even if I do less work I want people to remember me: Hrishita Bhatt

Hrishita Bhatt may be best known for her performances in Shah Rukh Khan's "Asoka" , "Haasil" and "Ab Tak Chhappan" , but the actor says she never limits herself as an artiste and likes to explore different avenues. Hrishita, whose last acting gig was 2017 comedy "Prakash Electronics", said she never left movies and was contributing to cinema in some or the other way.

"I have done less work but I have been here only. For me to completely vanish off would have been difficult but luckily I haven't. I was engaged with a film festival, like IFFI and other films, or my dance or production. "I am a workaholic. I don't restrict myself to one craft. I had also co-produced a film in 2011. I am a trained classical dancer, so I took to dancing. I have not limited myself. All these things kept me busy," Hrishita told PTI in an interview.

After initial success, some of the actor's movies didn't live up to the expectations, but she believes ups and downs are part of one's life. "I had started at a very young age. There will always be ups and downs. There will always be a time when you will stagnate. But I have always believed in enduring your work and moving ahead and taking it in my stride.

"If something makes me feel happy and excited I do the role. You win some, you lose some that's the game. I am not perfect and I am not going to make only the right choices. I feel whatever work I do even if it is little I want people to remember me," she added. Hrishita is now making her foray into digital medium with ZEE5's "Chargesheet: The Shutterlock Murder". The actor believes the OTT world has emerged as a boon for creative people.

"The writer and the casting director were keen I do the role. Earlier, I was sceptical, not for the role. I wasn't sure about the web. But when I heard the story, I found it intriguing. As an actor to play a modern-day queen was a very different role for me. It was a well-tailored and well-etched character, so I agreed to do it." In the series, which is currently streaming on ZEE5, Hrishita will be seen alongside Sikander Kher and Aurounday Singh.

