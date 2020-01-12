Jimmy Fallon to host NBC's musical competition series

Late night show host Jimmy Fallon has joined NBC's comedy variety event series "That's My Jam" as a presenter. According to Variety, the network made the announcement on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series, which marks Fallon's first primetime appearance, is inspired by the segment on "The Tonight Show" . The hour-long show will feature celebrities who love to sing and dance compete against each other.

Fallon is also attached as executive producer on the show along with Gavin Purcell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.