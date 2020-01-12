Syfy developing Peter Pan limited series 'The League of Pan'

A limited series extension of the classic tale of "Peter Pan" is in the works at television network Syfy. Titled "The League of Pan", the series is described as "a thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan",

According to The Wrap, Brian McCauley Johnson will serve as writer and producer on the project. "The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations. Now, SYFY is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you've never see them before," said Bill McGoldrick, president, original content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, and Direct-to-Consumer.

For the new series, Peter Pan, The Lost Boys, and Darlings will reunite after 10 years on the mainland. All grown up, they return to Neverland to face "a new evil that threatens the very existence of the magical place they once called home, reigniting bitter rivalries and unearthing twisted secrets from their past."

