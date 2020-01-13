'Westworld' season 3 to premiere in March

The third season of sci-fi drama "Westworld" will premiere on HBO on March 15. Returning cast members for Season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

According to Variety, the new season also features Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, LEna Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan. "Westworld" , based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same, is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. They also executive produce along with JJ Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise The.

The season one of "Westworld" went on air in October 2016, while the second season premiered in April 2018.

