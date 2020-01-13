Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have rekindled their romance after one year. The couple, who have been in an on-again,off-again relationship since November 2015, were photographed strolling arm-in-arm in New York City on Saturday night.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were clicked soon after they enjoyed a family dinner with Gigi's mother, Yolanda, sister, Bella, and singer Dua Lipa, who is dating the her brother, Anwar. Zayn and Gigi started dating in November 2015 and called it quits for the first time in March 2018. They reunited in January 2019, but soon parted ways.

