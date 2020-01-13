We start shooting for 'Succession' S3 this year: Sarah Snook

"Succession" star Sarah Snook says the team will start shooting for the third season of the satirical comedy-drama in 2020. HBO gave a renewal order to its breakout show, created by Jesse Armstrong, last August.

Snook plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, the unlikely contender of the media empire owned by Logan Roy, essayed by Brian Cox. Asked about the new chapter, the actor told Variety, "We know nothing. We know that we shoot this year and few other tidbits but like barely anything."

Snook was speaking on the sidelines of Critics' Choice Awards 2020. She was nominated in the best actress category but lost to Regina King for "Watchmen" Overall, "Succession" bagged the award for drama series and best actor in a drama series for Jeremy Strong.

Also starring Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J Smith-Cameron, the show revolves around a media empire owned by a patriarch, whose dysfunctional family is vying for their ailing father's throne.

