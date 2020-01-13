'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.

It will compete for the top prize with "Ford v. Ferrari", "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and South Korean movie "Parasite."

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

