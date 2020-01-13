Oscars 2020 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. This is the second year in a row that Hollywood's biggest awards will be held without a host.

The nominees in a total of 24 categories were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' swept the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix epic by Martin Scorsese 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's much-acclaimed drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' drew ten nominations each.

Other hits in the row were Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' with ten nominations and Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' with seven nominations. Here's the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture '1917' (Universal)

'Ford v Ferrari' (Fox) 'The Irishman' (Netflix)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Fox Searchlight) 'Joker' (Warner Bros.)

'Little Women' (Sony) 'Marriage Story' (Netflix)

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Sony) 'Parasite' (Neon)

Male Actor in a Leading Role Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory')

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') Adam Driver ('Marriage Story')

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker') Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes')

Female Actor in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet')

Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story') Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women')

Charlize Theron ('Bombshell') Renee Zellweger ('Judy')

Actress in a Supporting Role Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell')

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story') Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit')

Florence Pugh ('Little Women') Margot Robbie ('Bombshell')

Actor in a Supporting Role Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes') Al Pacino ('The Irishman')

Joe Pesci ('The Irishman') Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Directing Bong Joon Ho ('Parasite')

Sam Mendes ('1917') Todd Phillips ('Joker')

Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman') Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Adapted Screenplay 'The Irishman' (Steven Zaillian)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Taika Waititi) 'Joker' (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig) 'The Two Popes' (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay '1917' (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

'Knives Out' (Rian Johnson) 'Marriage Story' (Noah Baumbach)

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino) 'Parasite' (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film 'Corpus Christi' (Poland)

'Honeyland' (North Macedonia) 'Les Miserables' (France)

'Pain and Glory' (Spain) 'Parasite' (South Korea)

Production Design '1917'

'The Irishman' 'Jojo Rabbit'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 'Parasite'

Film Editing 'Ford v Ferrari' (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

'The Irishman' (Thelma Schoonmaker) 'Jojo Rabbit' (Tom Eagles)

'Joker' (Jeff Groth) 'Parasite' (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography '1917' (Roger Deakins)

'The Irishman' (Rodrigo Prieto) 'Joker' (Lawrence Sher)

'The Lighthouse' (Jarin Blaschke) 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects '1917'

'Avengers: Endgame' 'The Irishman'

'The Lion King' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Costume Design 'Jojo Rabbit'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 'The Irishman'

'Joker 'Little Women'

Sound Mixing '1917'

'Ad Astra' 'Ford v Ferrari'

'Joker' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Sound Editing '1917'

'Ford v Ferrari' 'Joker'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Original Score '1917' (Thomas Newman)

'Joker' (Hildur Gudnadottir) 'Little Women' (Alexandre Desplat)

'Marriage Story' (Randy Newman) 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Documentary Feature 'American Factory' (Netflix)

'The Cave' (National Geographic) 'The Edge of Democracy' (Netflix)

'For Sama' (PBS) 'Honeyland' (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject 'In the Absence'

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)' 'Life Overtakes Me'

'St. Louis Superman' 'Walk Run Cha-Cha'

Makeup and Hairstyling '1917'

'Bombshell' 'Joker'

'Judy' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Animated Feature Film 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' (Dreamworks)

'I Lost My Body' (Netflix) 'Klaus' (Netflix)

'Missing Link' (United Artists Releasing) 'Toy Story 4' (Pixar)

Animated Short Film 'Dcera' (Daughter)

'Hair Love' 'Kitbull'

'Memorable' 'Sister'

Live-Action Short Film 'Brotherhood'

'Nefta Football Club' 'The Neighbors' Window'

'Saria' 'A Sister'

Original Song 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' ('Toy Story 4') -- Randy Newman

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' ('Rocketman') -- Elton John & Bernie Taupin 'I'm Standing With You' ('Breakthrough') -- Diane Warren

'Into the Unknown' ('Frozen 2') -- Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez 'Stand Up' ('Harriet') -- Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

The 92nd Oscar Awards will be held on February 09 and will be telecasted on ABC. (ANI)

