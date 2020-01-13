Oscar 2020 nominations remain mostly white

A year after minorities and women made historic strides at the Oscars, the nominations for this year's Annual Academy Awards remained largely non-inclusive, reported Hollywood reporter. There was only one actor of color was among the 20 nominees in the major acting categories. Cynthia Erivo was nominated for the best female actor for her action drama 'Harriet'.

Despite winning the best supporting female actor award in this year's Golden Globes, actor Awkwafina couldn't make the cut for her film 'The Farewell'. Actor Jennifer Lopez is another strong actor who has been snubbed in this year's nominations. The 'Hustlers', actor has been widely appreciated for her role in the film.

Another major star Beyonce failed to get a nod in original song category for her song 'Spirit' in 'The Lion King'. "In the past, the pushback against #OscarsSoWhite was, 'There just weren't enough performances to nominate.' Well, that's not the case this year," Hollywood Reporter quoted April Reign, the activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag in 2015.

"There was a wealth of talent -- and not just of black performers but of various marginalized communities -- that was overlooked. And it's really unfortunate. I'm interested in what Hollywood and the Academy are going to do to make the entertainment industry reflect those that support it," Reign said. (ANI)

