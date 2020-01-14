'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series "Shameless" for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side.

It is based on a British original series of the same name that also ran for 11 seasons. The US adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the dramedy for its entire run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from (Showtime Entertainment president) Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make 'Shameless'," Wells said. "It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure," he added.

The tenth season of "Shameless" started airing from November 10 last year and will conclude on January 26.

