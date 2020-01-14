Left Menu
Janhvi enjoys time with friends, shares adorable clip of getting a piggyback ride

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has been quite vocal about her professional and personal life on social media has now shared an Instagram story where she can be seen expressing her joy on hitching a 'piggy-back ride' from friend Akshat Ranjan.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 14-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-01-2020 20:46 IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has been quite vocal about her professional and personal life on social media has now shared an Instagram story where she can be seen expressing her joy on hitching a 'piggy-back ride' from friend Akshat Ranjan. Janhvi captioned the story as, " When the lifts are busy I have @akshatranjan. She happily rode on Akshat's back while the boy carried her down the stairs.

The actor also shared some other adorable moments from her time with friends. While Janhvi was busy shooting another video, a friend pulled her bubbly cheeks. She captioned the Insta clip as, "This is how he says hi."

From the videos and the pictures, it is easy to conclude that the Gen Z celebrity was having a gala time with her friends on their night out. The 'Dhadak' actor is now busy as she has a plateful of upcoming releases.

One of them, 'Dostana 2' The forthcoming romantic comedy helmed by Collin D'Cunha will have the 'Luka Chuppi' actor (Kartik Aaryan) and Janhvi in the pivotal roles. The 2008 release 'Dostana' caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality. (ANI)

