Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury; Brad Pitt back with Oscar nominations and more

People News Roundup: Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury; Brad Pitt back with Oscar nominations and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday The 62-year-old filmmaker, who succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar acting nod

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," cementing his return to the forefront of show business. Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in the movie industry and three previous nominations.

Billionaire Maezawa tops Japan's most-followed Twitter rankings

Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has become Japan's most-followed Twitter account, the social network said, boosted by a $9 million giveaway to his followers. Maezawa's 7.2 million followers put his account narrowly ahead of acid-tongued comedian Hiroiki Ariyoshi, who has 7.19 million followers.

'Parasite' director Bong says 'language barrier' broken after Oscar nod

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea's film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success. "Parasite," a dark comedy about the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged a coveted best picture nomination, best director for Bong, and best screenplay in addition to its best international feature nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...

Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined 25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands w...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside the central bank on Tuesday night, facing off with dozens of people who pelted them with stones and fireworks.Security forces also fired live rounds into the air, a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020