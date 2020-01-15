Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Amazon series 'Citadel'

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:27 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series "Citadel" . The studio plans to start a multi-series franchise with "Citadel" and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.

Priyanka, 37, and Richard, 33, will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project, Deadline reported. Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" will be executive produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, saying she looks forward to working with The Russo Brothers and the "Bodyguard" star. "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series.

"Get ready! 'CITADEL' will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL" she wrote. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.

The show is expected to start production soon. Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series "Quantico" , has featured in films such as "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic" . She will next be seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger" adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

In December, it was announced that the actor and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon. Madden, who broke out after starring as Robb Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones" , found further fame with the award-winning BBC and Netflix series "Bodyguard" .

The actor is currently shooting for Marvel tentpole "Eternals".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

