Rami Malek has a 'big crush' on Robert Downey Jr

Actor Rami Malek says he has a "big crush" on his "Dolittle" co-star Robert Downey Jr. Malek made the revelation on an episode of "The Ellen Show" which was guest-hosted by the "Iron Man" star.

While discussing their upcoming fantasy adventure film, Downey Jr revealed his wife had a crush on Malek. "She does have a bit of a crush on you - in a nice way, in a producer way," he said.

To which Malek replied, "I'll take that. She has a bigger crush on you. Well, I have a big crush on you." The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star then went on to thank Downey Jr for his contribution to cinema.

"Thank you for everything you've done for film and cinema - all of these roles from 'Chaplin' to 'Dolittle' now, 'Iron Man', everything. "Everything that you've done has not only been something that we as actors look up to and admire, but you've taken so many of us under your wing, and I'm so appreciative," he said.

Downey Jr plays the titular role in "Dolittle", which is billed as a vivid re-imagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. Malek plays Chee-Chee the gorilla in the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

