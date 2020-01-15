Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes; Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:25 IST
People News Roundup: Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes; Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday The 62-year-old filmmaker, who succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar acting nod

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," cementing his return to the forefront of show business. Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in the movie industry and three previous nominations.

Billionaire Maezawa tops Japan's most-followed Twitter rankings

Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has become Japan's most-followed Twitter account, the social network said, boosted by a $9 million giveaway to his followers. Maezawa's 7.2 million followers put his account narrowly ahead of acid-tongued comedian Hiroiki Ariyoshi, who has 7.19 million followers.

'Parasite' director Bong says 'language barrier' broken after Oscar nod

"Parasite," director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea's film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success. "Parasite," a dark comedy about the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged a coveted best picture nomination, best director for Bong, and best screenplay in addition to its best international feature nomination.

Jay-Z sues Mississippi prison officials over unfair conditions: NBC News

Rapper Jay-Z on Tuesday sued two Mississippi prison officials on behalf of 29 inmates who say authorities did nothing to stop the violence that has killed five prisoners in the last two weeks, NBC News reported. The lawsuit, filed by Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro in the U.S. District Court in Greenville, Mississippi, says "these deaths are a direct result of Mississippi's utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights," according to the report https://nbcnews.to/2tmTUm7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to support 'bio-economy' with 3.6 bn euros

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 15 AFP German ministers on Wednesday agreed an action plan for the bio-economy worth 3.6 billion euros to help sustainable resources replace material of fossil origin in everyday products. Research and agriculture min...

Ficci suggests formulation of national railway plan

Industry chamber Ficci has suggested the government to formulate a national railway plan and reform procurement policy and processes to facilitate industry participation in the rail sector. It has also recommended phased manufacturing progr...

US, China set to sign vital trade truce

The worlds two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, are poised to sign a trade truce on Wednesday, letting businesses around the globe breathe a sigh of relief. After a nearly two-year battle, the signing could give US Pr...

Sangomar oil field development in Senegal inaugurated, first oil expected in 2023

The Sangomar oil field development projects phase 1 has officially launched on Tuesday. January 14 in Senegals capital, Dakar with the signing of the Host State Agreement and that of the final investment decision by the partners in the join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020