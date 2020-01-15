'Outsiders' started as the story of a man existing in two places: Stephen King

American author Stephen King, whose novel "Outsiders" is now a series, says the story began with the idea of a man existing in two places at the same time. The series, which has started streaming in India on Hotstar and stars noted actor Ben Mendelsohn as a police detective investigating the murder of an 11-year-old boy, is typical King story where supernatural mixes with the ordinary.

"I write stories that are supposed to be fun, scary and make readers believe the unbelievable. I had the idea for a long time to write a story about a man who is in two places at the same time. There are some extremely strange things in this world of ours and what always interests me in stories like this is how does a person cope with the unbelievable," King said in a statement. "The Outsider" begins by following a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

Besides Mendelsohn, the series also stars Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Yul Vazquez and Marc Menchaca.

