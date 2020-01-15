Make 'Tanhaji' tax-free: Fadnavis to Maha CM

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that Ajay Devgn-starrer movie "Tanhaji" be exempted from entertainment tax as the story of its protagonist need to be reached to maximum number of people. The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to this effect.

"The need of the hour is to ensure that bravery and valour of Tanaji Malusare, a trusted aide of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reaches the new generation. The story of how Tanaji risked his life to capture the Kondana fort and laid down his life should reach the maximum number of people. Hence the film be made tax free," he stated. "Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior" also starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, was released on January 10.

According to box office sources, the film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore so far. According to sources in the state government, the issue of tax exemption for the film came up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

"The issue was raised by the CM itself during the meeting, but there was no such proposal before the Cabinet. The issue may be taken up in the next meeting of the Cabinet after the department concerned puts up a proposal," they said.

