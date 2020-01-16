Left Menu
'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' renewed ahead of series premiere

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:16 IST
Actor-comic Awkwafina's semi-autobiographical comedy "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens" has received a second season order ahead of its series debut. The series is slated to debut on Comedy Central on January 22.

"Awkwafina is Nora..." is inspired by the the actor's real-life growing up in New York's Queens, follows her character, Nora Lin, who lives with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn). Bowen Yang also stars as her cousin. Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content, Comedy Central made the announcement on Tuesday, reported Variety.

"We are in awe of Awkwafina's creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'," Babineau and Larsen said. The development came weeks after Awkwafina won the Golden Globe in musical or comedy film actress for her role in the Lulu Wang-directed "The Farewell".

"Awkwafina is Nora..." is executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. The debut season has the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Lucia Aniello, Jamie Babbit, Steven Tsuchida, Anu Valia, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan attached as directors.

