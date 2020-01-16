I am a huge Chris Pine fan: Quentin Tarantino

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says among the young actors in Hollywood today, he has hedged his bets on actor Chris Pine. The Oscar-nominated director said Pine became a "movie star" for him after he starred in the film "Unstoppable".

Directed by Tony Scott, the 2010 thriller about a runaway freight train, also stars Denzel Washington. "I think one of the things that's exciting about the movie is I am a huge Chris Pine fan. Now, to me, of the actors of his age, he's hands down my favourite - of that group, of that era, of those guys.

"I think a case can be made that Pine hasn't taken the next big leap from 'Unstoppable'. Frankly, to tell you the truth, he's been good in other movies (but) he hasn't had that," Tarantino said in an appearance on The Ringer's podcast "The Rewatchables". When host Bill Simmons joked Pine is "waiting" for Tarantino to write him a part, the director said though he has never collaborated with Pine, he would like to work with him.

"I'm the biggest fan of him so if I had the right part, I would - I'd like to," the director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.