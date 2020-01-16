Left Menu
Animated 'Aquaman' miniseries in development, James Wan to produce

  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:04 IST
An animated "Aquaman" miniseries is in the works at HBO Max, with filmmaker James Wan attached to produce. According to Variety, the project will be executive produced by filmmaker James Wan, who directed 2018 live-action film "Aquaman" , starring Jason Momoa as the DC superhero.

Titled "Aquaman: King of Atlantis", it is a three-part animated series set at the forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer. The miniseries will follow Aquaman on his first day as the king of the aquatic civilization of Atlantis. He tries to learn the ways of being king with his two royal advisors backing him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess.

Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the trident. "This DC property is a fan-favourite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines. On the heels of Warner Bros Pictures' box office smash hit, we are certain 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the "Aquaman" film has already been announced.

