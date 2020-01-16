Left Menu
Singer Kalyanpur, music director Singh to get Mangeshkar Award

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:29 IST
Noted singer Suman Kalyanpur and music director Kuldeep Singh have been selected for the Madhya Pradesh government's prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2017 and 2018, respectively, in recognition of their contribution in the field of music, an official said on Thursday. Each award winner will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, shawl, 'shreephal' (coconut) and a citation.

The state government has decided to confer the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2017 to Kalyanpur and to music director Kuldeep Singh for 2018, said the official of the public relations department. He said the award, instituted in the honour of Lata Mangeshkar, will be presented in February at a function in Indore, the birthplace of the 90-year-old legendary singer.

The official said the award selection committee, which included playback singer Suresh Wadkar among others, decided these names at a meeting held recently in Mumbai. The Madhya Pradesh government instituted the award in 1984-85..

