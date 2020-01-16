Deepika, Meghna visit theatre to see reactions of people on 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone's latest outing 'Chhapaak', which has hit the theatres on January 10, got nothing but great reviews from the moviegoers. On Thursday, Deepika herself visited a theatre to see the reactions received for 'Chhapaak'. The 34-year-old actor was joined by the director Meghna Gulzar, whose ultimate vision for the movie, gave a new talk for the movie enthusiasts.

Deepika, who was up with her radiant smile, was donned in a full-length white and black polka dots off-shoulder dress with ruffle sleeves. She completed her look by a statement pair of earrings and a headband which made the star look adorable.

Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar slew her casual attire of black on black with a blue jacket to add on. Both the actor-director duo was in all smiles as they were posing for the shutterbugs.

The movie that also stars Vikrant Massey, in a pivotal role is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The lead character is named Malti in the flick, played by Deepika. The movie showed the struggle of Malti, her ultimate victory in banning the sale of acid after being attacked by a man she refused to marry. (ANI)

