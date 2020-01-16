Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask for change of rape trial venue again

American film producer Harvey Weinstein's defence team has asked for a change in the venue of the alleged rape trial as the case has developed into a media circus. Weinstein faces trial for sexual assault charges in New York, two years after the first allegations against the Hollywood mogul emerged.

As per Variety, in August, his team had demanded to move the case to Albany or Suffolk Country, on Long Island. However, in October the court denied the request. On Wednesday, Harvey's defence lawyers tabled a revived motion demanding that the jury be moved to a quieter jurisdiction.

Citing an alarmingly high percentage of prospective jurors that have said it cannot be fair, Weinstein's attorney Arthur Aidala claimed that his client has had a total bias outbreak. Few days ago, nearly 100 anti-rape demonstrators protested outside the courtroom, reported Variety.

Arthur said: "Reporters and camera crews fill the entrance to the courthouse and line the hallways leading into the courtroom, celebrity press conferences denouncing the Defendant occur on the courthouse steps, and protests and demonstrations are audible inside the courtroom during proceedings." On Thursday at the Appellate Court, the defendant requested a hearing on the motion for a new venue.

The motion also requested a delay in choosing the jurors while the Court of Appeal reviews the new request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

