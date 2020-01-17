Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selena Gomez shows off her new 'Rare' tattoo

American singer Selena Gomez permanently inked the title of her latest album on her neck.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:36 IST
Selena Gomez shows off her new 'Rare' tattoo
Singer Selena Gomez at the Dolittle movie premiere (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Selena Gomez permanently inked the title of her latest album on her neck. Selena revealed the picture of her tattoo through Instagram and tagged go-to celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc rare," the singer captioned the post. Gomez even shared a video of herself admiring the tattoo. In the video, she can be seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt while she looks at the final result of in the mirror.

Bang Bang Tattoo also shared a similar portrait of the singer and wrote, 'Rare'. As per Page Six, the word 'Rare' on her neck underneath her ear was in the same handwriting as the album cover art. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon denies any move to de-emphasize injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Irans Jan. 8 attack on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying such wounds can take longer to identify and ...

UPDATE 3-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales

The pound gave up early gains on Friday after UK retail sales data came in weaker than expected, prompting investors to price in a greater chance interest rates would be cut at the end of this month.Sterling rose to a six-day high before in...

Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

Mumbai City gave their hopes of a top-four finish a big boost with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. Defensive mistakes cost Bengaluru dear and helped Mumbais cause a...

Karna govt has initiated procedures for banning outfits such

Karnataka government on Friday said steps had been initiated for legal action and banning organisations such as the Popular Front of India PFI which are allegedly involved in anti-social and terror related activities in the state. It has d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020