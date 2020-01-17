Anil Kapoor wishes Javed Akhtar on his 75th birthday

Bollywood's ever-young actor Anil Kapoor extended his warm wishes to legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on his birthday on Friday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt birthday post for Akhtar, saying that his wise words have made this world a better place.

"Dear @Javedakhtarjadu saab, Happy Birthday! 75yrs of love, kindness & making this world a better place with your words. You've always been there for me like family & I consider myself lucky to have you as an inspiring force in my life. Can't wait to witness more of your legacy," read Kapoor's tweet. Later in the day, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted to wish Akhtar.

"Aadab Javed sahab. Aap ko janamdin ki dher saari Shubhkaamanayein. Aap khush rahein yehi dua karti hun.@Javedakhtarjadu," read Mageshkar's tweet. Earlier on Thursday night, Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday at his residence in Mumbai where several Bollywood dignitaries including Anil Kapoor were invited.

The recipient of Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007) awards, Javed was joined by his wife Shabana Azmi and the duo looked completely adorable flaunting red and white polka-dotted attires. (ANI)

