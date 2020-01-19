Left Menu
More a dream than a reality: Nicole Kidman on 'Big Little Lies' S3

  PTI
  • |
  Los Altos
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-01-2020 12:05 IST
More a dream than a reality: Nicole Kidman on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Image Credit: Instagram

Uncertainty is looming large over the third season of "Big Little Lies" as actor-producer Nicole Kidman says its possibility is currently more of a "dream" than a reality. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old Oscar winner was asked about another chapter of the award-winning HBO series.

"You have to ask Reese (Witherspoon)... We were just texting," Kidman said of her co-executive producer. "It would take a great story. That's what we're going to see if we can do, but right now it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality. Sorry to say, but maybe one day," the actor added.

Created by David E Kelley, "Big Little Lies" is based on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The first season, directed by Jean-Marc Vallee, featured Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

The show returned with its second season last June with veteran actor Meryl Streep joining the cast.

